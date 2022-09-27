Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.

CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.