Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.

CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.