Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers agree to 5-year contract extension

Architects of Las Vegas Sphere to design new arena for Flyers, Sixers in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers and restricted free agent Cam York have agreed to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension.

York will count $5.15 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 NHL season. That price could turn out to be a bargain with the upper limit rising from $88 million this past season to $113.5 million by 2027-28.

Sportsnet in Canada was the first to report the agreement.

Re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman takes care of an important piece of offseason business for the Flyers as they try to shift from rebuilding to contending. York was the final player on the roster without a contract.

York, the 14th pick in the 2019 draft, has skated nearly 21 minutes per game so far in his pro career, all with Philadelphia. He has 77 points in 235 games for the Flyers, who have not made the playoffs since 2020.

On paper, extending York is Flyers general manager Danny Briere's last piece of business for the summer. The Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as head coach earlier in the offseason. Last week, they added a goalie, center and defensive depth by signing Dan Vladar, Christian Dvorak and Noah Juulsen in free agency. Last month, they selected Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt in the 2025 NHL draft.