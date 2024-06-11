Fishtown bakery celebrates Pride Month with limited edition menu and welcoming space for everyone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown bakery celebrates Pride Month in more ways than just a limited edition menu. The owners sat down with CBS Philadelphia and shared its mission to continue creating a welcoming space for all on Frankford Avenue.

"We are just this one single location shop and we bake everything here, but we've been able to serve everyone from our neighbors up to Beyoncé," Co-owner of Cake Life Bake Shop Nima Etemadi said.

Yup, Queen Bee has ordered their cakes twice. Since 2016, the bakery and café baked up a whole lot of love in Philly.

This month, the café sells everything from cards, candles and stickers celebrating Pride, to a limited-edition menu offering colorful cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

"If it's gay, we will make it!" co-owner Lily Fischer said with a smile. Fischer is in charge of the kitchen, which is making dozens of Pride-themed sugar cookies.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we make in the thousands," Fischer said.

Celebrating Pride at Cake Life is more than just baked goods.

"Cake Life is a woman and trans-owned business. I'm the trans-half of that," Etemadi said.

It's deeply personal to the co-owners and dear friends.

"It's wild to me that even in 2024, like, we are still considered minority-owned businesses, right? And we want to change that," Fischer said.

That starts right in Fishtown.

"The importance of being out and visible as a trans-person, as well as, a trans-owned business is, you know, it's far greater than, you know, than one month can really encapsulate," Etemadi said.

From the kitchen to the café, the owners are harboring an inclusive welcoming space all year round.

"Whether you're part of the LGBTQ community, or not, we want this to feel like a place that you feel safe," Etemadi said.