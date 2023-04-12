Businesses down Jersey Shore look forward to post-pandemic summer

Businesses down the shore looking forward to post-pandemic summer

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) –- The weather outside feels more like June and down the shore, businesses are not only seeing a spring surge. They're also getting ready for a post-pandemic summer.

One business owner said everyone is in a better mood down the shore.

Many of these stores are preparing for the summer crowds and a major boost in business.

The race is on down the shore to get everything ready before the busy summer season on beach avenue in Cape May. Businesses are finishing up last-minute projects and chipping away old paint to clean up their storefronts.

"This is the final crunch time," Charity Clark said. "If they haven't finished the job they were hired to do, the owners will be outside with them getting the work done."

At Elaine's boutique hotel, the owners are installing wiring on a newly built bar and outside deck as they prepare for the crowds and a post-pandemic summer.

"Everybody no matter what they say and how safe it is, people don't want to be outside anymore," Patrick Wall said.

Cape May and other shore points are also taking advantage of a spring surge as many people like the Walters family spend part of spring break down the shore.

"We've been waiting for this for a while," Neil Walters said. "It was a slow March."

"We all decided to play hooky after her lacrosse practice and enjoy the day," Stephanie Walters said.

With picture-perfect weather, some people even ventured onto the beach.

The Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce tells CBS News Philadelphia last-minute bookings for March and April are up over last year and the chamber is optimistic about the summer, which is already showing similarities from before the pandemic.

"This year the booking pace is sort of more aligned with the traditional booking pace," Clark said. "People are booking last-minute."

The chamber also says with inflation and higher gas prices last year, Cape May saw a 20% increase in day trippers, known as people who came down just for the day.

That is expected to continue and everyone is ready for the warmer weather.