Bus-only lane painted red in Philadelphia's Center City to make more visible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Market Street bus lane is now much harder to miss in Philadelphia's Center City.

Crews used a special red paint on the "bus-only" lane from Juniper Street near City Hall to 4th Street.

SEPTA and PennDOT are hoping the red color will make the lane more visible and cut down on crashes.

