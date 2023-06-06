Bus-only lane painted red in Philadelphia's Center City to make more visible
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Market Street bus lane is now much harder to miss in Philadelphia's Center City.
Crews used a special red paint on the "bus-only" lane from Juniper Street near City Hall to 4th Street.
SEPTA and PennDOT are hoping the red color will make the lane more visible and cut down on crashes.
