SEPTA to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses
PHILADELPHIA PA (CBS) -- It's full speed ahead for SEPTA. The agency has approved a contract to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses.
They will be made in the U.S. by the company New Flyer Of America.
These new buses will allow SEPTA to evaluate the technology as it develops a plan for a zero-emission bus fleet.
Officials believe these new buses will improve air quality for riders, neighbors, and communities.
