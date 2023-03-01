Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA approves contract to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses
SEPTA approves contract to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses 00:21

PHILADELPHIA PA (CBS) -- It's full speed ahead for SEPTA. The agency has approved a contract to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses.

They will be made in the U.S. by the company New Flyer Of America.

These new buses will allow SEPTA to evaluate the technology as it develops a plan for a zero-emission bus fleet.

Officials believe these new buses will improve air quality for riders, neighbors, and communities.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.