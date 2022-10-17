Lit cigarette may have led to fatal fire at South Jersey senior housing complex: police

BURLINGTON, NJ (CBS) -- A lit cigarette may have led to a fatal fire at a senior housing complex Saturday morning, according to the Burlington City Police Department.

Detectives said their initial investigation revealed an improperly extinguished cigarette sparked a fire in an apartment at the J. Frank Budd Building off Pearl Street, which killed a resident and injured another resident.

Close to two dozen people were temporarily displaced by the fire, including Robert Hall and Arthur Coleman.

"Finding out that you have no home is a little bit shocking," Hall said.

Coleman added, "I was startled, to say the least, but by then, I saw smoke coming out the window."

Robert Hall, his wife and his service dog Brian are among the two dozen families displaced by a fire at a senior apartment complex. For many, this is the first time in their long lives that they’ve experienced the impact of a fire. The story at 4 & 5 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/ptOc3NyQTQ — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 17, 2022

Hall said the Red Cross offered everyone shelter at a community center, but because his service dog, Brian, doesn't like being around large groups of people, he and his wife paid out-of-pocket to stay at a hotel.

He said their renter's insurance doesn't kick in until Tuesday so if they're not allowed back into their apartment Monday night, they'll have to sleep in their car.

"We're all seniors here," Hall said. "I wish the building management would have come in and said, you know, 'here, we'll set you up over here for a few days,' or done something."

CBS Philadelphia left a message with the property management company and is awaiting a response.

Burlington City police said their investigation is still ongoing, and they hope people will be able to start moving back into their apartments Tuesday.