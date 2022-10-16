Watch CBS News
Fire at Burlington City senior living center leaves 1 dead, another injured

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire at a senior living center in Burlington City left one person dead and another injured on Saturday. The city's mayor says it started in an apartment on the third floor of the J-Frank Budd building at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters found the victim dead inside -- a second resident was treated for injuries but should recover.

It doesn't appear that foul play was a factor in the cause.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the remaining residents find a place to stay. The fire displaced about 25 residents. 

First published on October 15, 2022 / 8:41 PM

