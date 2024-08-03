Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for suspect after Northeast Philadelphia World War I memorial vandalized

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in NJ; suspect arrested in Wayne, Pa. shooting | Digital Brief
Confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in NJ; suspect arrested in Wayne, Pa. shooting | Digital Brief 03:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a World War I memorial in Northeast Philadelphia was vandalized Friday night.

Saturday morning just before 11 a.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting the Burholme World War I Memorial, located at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues, had been vandalized.

Investigators said the World War I memorial was defaced with a red graffiti message reading, "Hamas is here."

Burholme residents later banded together with police and members of Philadelphia's Community Life Improvement Program to clean up the memorial.

Last night’s actions against our WW1 memorial were totally unacceptable but - as we always do - the people of our...

Posted by Burholme Town Watch and Civic Association on Saturday, August 3, 2024

"Our community respects our veterans and will never take lightly the cowardly actions of those who defaced our memorial last night. Their actions were not a protest, they were a crime against our community and our nation's veterans," Aizaz Gill, president of the Burholme Townwatch and Civic Association, wrote in a statement Saturday.   

Police said the vandalism is under investigation with the Northeast Detectives Division. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.