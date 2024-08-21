From "Lil Jawn" onesies to "Bird Gang" hoodies, Buddha Babe's business is Philadelphia pride

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These days, Tina Dixon Spence finds herself where it all started a decade ago: at the sewing machine.

An entrepreneur who is leaning into her Philly pride, her story is one of hustle and perseverance.

Dixon Spence has seen it all as founder and creative director of Buddha Babe, a Germantown-based design studio that creates supremely adorable clothing for kids that exude Philly pride.

Try not to smile at a little one in a "Lil Jawn" onesie or clothes covered in Philly Love. They're just a few of Buddha Babe's best sellers.

"What they want is something that is uniquely Philly, something that's specifically Philly," Dixon Spence said.

But Buddha Babe has evolved over the years.

The Black-owned business started as "Buddha Bibs" back when Dixon Spence first taught herself how to sew and sent her son Baron to day care in the bibs she designed and created.

"Other moms were like, 'Oh that's cool, I want one,'" Dixon Spence said.

First, Dixon Spence built her website. Then, she opened two boutiques in the Delaware Valley, including one in Mount Airy.

She had her own employees and sold across the country online, but recently, she needed to step back.

"When you're operating a storefront, and you're hustling on e-commerce constantly, and you're constantly having to promote yourself on social media, everything is happening at such warp speed that you don't really get to enjoy the moments," Dixon Spence said. "And now I'm getting to enjoy the quiet moments."

Buddha Babe has now returned to its roots: Dixon Spence is once again making all of her own products.

She's also closed her boutique, instead finding inspiration in this peaceful space she shares with an artist friend in Germantown.

This entrepreneur isn't afraid to reinvent herself or her business.

"Fail forward, it's OK to stop. It's OK to fail," Dixon Spence said. "It's OK to say, 'I'm in over my head, and I need to take a breath.'"

Her latest venture? Selling in the Rocky shop at the base of the Art Museum steps.

What's more Philly than that?

"Never in a million years would I have thought that they were going to be calling me for product. I was like, 'Wait, what? Me?'" Dixon Spence said. "It's really great to be in a store where people from all over the world flock to. Everyone wants to see Rocky."

Just when she thought she was scaling back, Buddha Babe's reach is farther than ever.

"The universe always rights itself," Dixon Spence said. "That's one of my favorite sayings."

When we talked about going back to basics, Dixon Spence taught sewing classes as part of her business. She plans on teaching again soon. You can sign up online. Those classes start in September.