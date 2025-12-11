Pennsylvania man charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls extradited from El Salvador, DA says

A 45-year-old man who fled the country after being charged with sexually assaulting three girls in Pennsylvania was extradited from El Salvador Wednesday night, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Noel Angel Yanes, of Warminster Township, was arrested in El Salvador in January and extradited to the United States to face the charges that were filed in 2024, prosecutors said.

Yanes was charged in February 2024 with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and other offenses.

One victim alleged Yates had raped her several times when she was between 5 and 11 years old, the DA's office said.

The Warminster Township Police Department, the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force played a role in capturing Yanes.

Yanes was arraigned Thursday and was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.

"The capture and return of Noel Angel Yanes is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by all agencies involved," Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn said in a statement. "To those who commit crimes against the most vulnerable and believe they can evade accountability by fleeing across borders, this should serve as a clear message: you will be found, apprehended, and brought back to face the consequences of your actions."