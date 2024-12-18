"Porky" the runaway pig captured by Bucks County police after more than a month on the run

Porky the runaway pig finally captured after evading Bucks County police for weeks

After weeks on the run, police in Bucks County finally have a pesky porker behind bars.

Bensalem Township Police said back on Nov. 18 that they were trying to capture a pig seen running hog wild around the area.

Porky the Pig, the runaway swine captured by Bensalem Police Bensalem Township Police Department

A persistent search for the ham on the lam finally ended on Dec. 17. The department said Porky the Pig was captured near Newport Mews Drive using a special trap provided by K911 Lost Dog Search, Inc-TEAM RUBY.

Police said Porky is headed to the nonprofit Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison, Pennsylvania, where he'll be treated by a veterinarian and eventually put up for adoption through the Pig Placement Network.

Bensalem Police with Porky the Pig Bensalem Township Police Department

"The Bensalem Township Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided updates on 'Porky's' location," the department said.

But Porky didn't get off totally scot-free. The spotted and pink-snouted pig was charged with fleeing and eluding police.