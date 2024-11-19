Ham on the lam! Runaway pig wanted by police in Bucks County

Pennsylvania state troopers, bystanders use tush push to capture "ham on the lam" after pig escapes

A fugitive on four legs is evading arrest in Bucks County, and now police in Bensalem Township are asking for help to find the spotted suspect.

On Nov. 18 the department shared a photo of a pig that's been driving officers "hog wild" and eluded capture for weeks.

Runaway pig wanted by Bensalem Police CBS Philadelphia

Police said some residents have fed the pig, but the gray-ish grunter with black spots has managed to remain elusive in the community.

Anyone who spots the sneaky swine is asked to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department's non-emergency line at 215-633-3719 and report the pig's location.

The department didn't specify where the runaway pig came from, or specifically where it was seen in the last several days.

Once in custody, police said the animal will be taken to a rescue and checked by a veterinarian before eventually being put up for adoption.