Energy Transfer starts maintenance work after jet fuel leak in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

After months of frustration, a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, community is still searching for answers following a jet fuel leak that contaminated their well water.

However, on Monday, Energy Transfer, the company behind the Sunoco pipeline, started maintenance work in the Glenwood Drive area as part of its ongoing pipeline inspection program.

"Some people have been dealing with this since 2023," Joe Babiasz, a resident of Bucks County, said.

For Babiasz and his family, life in this quiet Bucks County neighborhood used to feel peaceful — until a pipeline leak changed that.

"People moved here because it's a nice, safe, quiet neighborhood, and you know some aspect of that has been taken away by the pipeline leak and the ongoing threat of pipeline leaks," Babiasz said.

The September 2023 jet fuel leak from an underground pipeline has left many neighbors worried about long-term impacts to their water, soil and air.

Since then, there have been ongoing meetings between Energy Transfer and residents.

"In terms of day-to-day life, there's a lot more traffic," Babiasz said. "It's seems a little bit more industrial."

Now, Energy Transfer plans to dig up a section of pipeline near Glenwood Drive as part of routine maintenance.

The company says there's no safety risk and the work is precautionary after an inspection flagged an anomaly — a technical term for something unusual but not necessarily dangerous.

"You know, whether or not this leak was fixed, I think people do have a general fear that this pipeline poses a threat to us in the present and future," Babiasz said.

While crews prepare to dig and inspect the pipeline, Babiasz said not everyone in the neighborhood feels reassured.

"There's mixed opinions across the neighborhood. Personally, I think this pipeline should be shut down until it can be proven to us that it's safe to operate," Babiasz said.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Energy Transfer for comment, and we haven't heard back.