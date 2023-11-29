Bucks County park temporarily closes after police report "large feline"

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County park briefly closed after someone saw a large cat on one of the trails.

Solebury Township police said someone walking on the trails in Aquetong Spring Park called in a report about the animal on Wednesday.

The department also sent us video - clearly filmed from a safe distance - showing the cat roaming around the park.

Solebury Township Police

The police department says it has notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone else who spots the cat should contact Solebury Township Police at 215-328-8511 or call 911.

The park reopened later Wednesday.

Police say they've received several videos of the cat, and is about "20 inches in height from ground to top of back" and has black hair.

"We are looking to see if anyone in the area is missing a large black domesticated cat, if so please contact us."

What kind of "large feline" was seen, though, is still a mystery. The Game Commission's website says the bobcat is the only known feline predator in the state.