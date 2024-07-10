Bryce Harper out of Philadelphia Phillies' lineup vs. Los Angeles Dodgers with hand injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is out of the lineup Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a bruise on his glove hand.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper bruised his left hand after he fielded a ball from Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman on Tuesday night. Harper took batting practice in the cage pregame to test out the hand.

With Harper out, All-Star Alec Bohm will slide over to first base and Edmundo Sosa will play third.

Thomson said if it were a playoff game, Harper would be playing.

Thomson added he's always extra cautious when it comes to hand and foot injuries.

"He can play, but any time with hand and foot injuries, I'm a little bit leery because it changes your swing a little bit," Thomson said, "but if this was a playoff game or anything like that he would play."

Harper was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday before the series opener against the Dodgers after he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Harper received the most votes in the National League for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Texas next week, which will be his eighth trip to the Midsummer Classic. He's having another MVP-caliber season, slashing .299/.394/.574 with a .968 OPS and 20 homers and 58 RBIs.

Harper was also named the NL Player of the Month in May and June.

Zack Wheeler "sore" after exiting Dodgers game with back stiffness

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler left Tuesday night's game against the Dodgers after five innings because of back stiffness.

On Wednesday, Thomson said Wheeler is still a little sore.

The Phillies did an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, but Thomson said the team will be extremely cautious with the NL Cy Young candidate moving forward.

On Tuesday night, Wheeler was excellent. He started the game by striking out two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani on his way to racking up seven strikeouts on 76 pitches and only allowing three hits, including one home run.

It's unclear if Wheeler will make his next scheduled start Sunday vs. the Oakland Athletics, but Thomson said he'll know Thursday.

"We're not going to risk anything," Thomson said.

Wheeler was named to the All-Star Game but will be inactive since he's scheduled to pitch Sunday.