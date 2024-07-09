Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler exits game vs. Dodgers with injury

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

Man critical after Philadelphia shooting, Allentown fire forces families out their homes, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler left Tuesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers with "left low back tightness," the team said.

Before exiting, Wheeler was dealing in the series opener against the Dodgers. He went five innings on 76 pitches, struck out seven batters and only allowed three hits and one earned run on a homer to Cavan Biggio. The Phillies were leading 9-1 when Wheeler left the game.

Earlier this week, Wheeler was selected to the second All-Star game of his career, along with six other Phillies, which is a franchise record.

The Phillies have been battling the injury bug throughout the 2024 season but got some reinforcements back on Tuesday.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were both activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday afternoon. Harper dealt with a hamstring strain and Schwarber had a groin strain.

The Phillies survived the stretch without Harper and Schwarber with a 5-4 record, including a series loss against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves.

To make room for Schwarber and Harper, the Phillies designated outfielder David Dahl for assignment and optioned Kody Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Entering Tuesday night's game, the Phillies are 58-32 with the best record in the MLB and remain 7 1/2 games up on the Braves in the NL East.