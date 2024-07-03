Phillies' Bryce Harper, Cristopher Sanchez win MLB monthly awards for June

Phillies fans express concerns as Schwarber and Harper's injuries could put season in jeopardy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June may be associated with Kyle Schwarber, but two other Philadelphia Phillies dominated the month — and are receiving national recognition.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez were named Wednesday the National League Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for June, respectively.

For Harper, it was the second straight month he took home the honor.

In June, Harper led all NL players with a 1.166 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), extra-base hits (17) and slugging percentage (.714). He finished the month with a .374/.452/.714 slash line, seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

Harper is on the 10-day injured list, nursing a "very mild" hamstring strain. The MLB-best Phillies can activate him on July 9 before their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the Phils placed him on the IL, Harper refused to put a timetable on his return but said, "I want to beat every timeline out there."

Sánchez is enjoying a breakout season, his first as a full-time starter for the Phillies.

Last month, the 27-year-old went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and an NL-best 0.82 WHIP in five starts. His ERA was tied for the best in the NL, and he struck out 23 batters and walked just four. He finished June with 16 scoreless innings in his final two starts, including a three-hit shutout against the Miami Marlins last Friday.

In 16 starts this season, the lefty is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings.

The Phils rewarded Sánchez with a four-year contract extension last month, buying out his arbitration years.

Sánchez is the second Phillies starter to win a Pitcher of the Month honor in 2024. Ranger Suárez won the NL Pitcher of the Month for March and April.