Phillies' Bryce Harper named Gold Glove finalist in 2nd season as full-time first baseman

Bryce Harper, in just his second season as a full-time first baseman, is the Phillies' lone Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist.

Harper, who turns 32 on Thursday, is a finalist for the Gold Glove with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer. Olson has won the award twice, in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019, when he was an Oakland A.

Harper was charged with two errors and a .998 fielding percentage in 1,132 2/3 innings in the field in the 2025 regular season.

The Phillies' last Gold Glove winner was starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in 2023.

Philadelphia's season ended earlier than it wanted, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games during the NL Division Series.

The Phils head into an offseason of uncertainty, but one question was answered earlier this week. Rob Thomson will be back as manager in 2026.

Thomson will join Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Thursday morning for their end-of-season press conference.