Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez named NL Pitcher of the Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Ranger Suárez's raging-hot April did not go unnoticed by MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies' always-smooth 28-year-old lefty was named Friday the National League Pitcher of the Month for March and April.

Suárez went 5-0 in six starts in March and April, allowing just six earned runs over 41 innings. He leads all qualified pitchers with a 0.63 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched), and his 1.32 ERA ranks second behind Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga. He held opponents to a .153 batting average in March and April, fourth among qualified pitchers - his Phillies teammate Spencer Turnbull's .148 batting average against is third.

The lefty shut out the Colorado Rockies on April 16 in a brilliant seven-hit, eight-strikeout, 112-pitch complete game at Citizens Bank Park. When Suárez walked out for the ninth inning, the Phillies played his walk-up song - Kid Cudi's "Mr. Rager" - again.

"When I heard my song once again in the ninth, my whole body shook," Suárez said, through team interpreter Diego D'Aniello, after the game. "I had a lot of time before feeling that way. I think that feeling helped."

Suárez saw a 32-inning shutout streak end in his last start when he surrendered a solo home run to San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario to lead off the eighth inning. He finished the inning, and the Phils easily beat San Diego, 5-1.

Suárez became one of just seven pitchers in Phillies history to have a scoreless streak of 30 or more innings, joining Grover Cleveland Alexander, Steve Carlton and Robin Roberts, Cliff Lee, Ken Heintzelman and Larry Andersen.

Only two pitchers in franchise history, according to the Phillies, have made five or more starts in any month and posted a sub-0.75 ERA: Suárez in April 2024 and Lee, who did it in June and August in 2011.

Suárez is lined up to start Saturday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

George Klassen named Florida State League pitcher of month

Suárez wasn't the only pitcher in the Phillies' organization to take home pitcher of the month honors for April.

Clearwater Threshers pitcher George Klassen was named Friday the Florida State League (Single A) Pitcher of the Month for April.

Congrats to No. 29 Phillies prospect @GeorgeKlassen19 on being named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/kO8ykHqKXz — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) May 3, 2024

Klassen, who the Phillies drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft, didn't allow a run in 21 innings and four starts last month. The righty was the only pitcher in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) to throw more than 20 innings without allowing a run. His 0.57 WHIP was best across MiLB and his .103 batting average against was third-best.