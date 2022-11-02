Phillies-Astros World Series Game 4: Live updates and more

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 4: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It can only get louder from here. An already electric crowd erupted at Citizens Bank Park after Nick Castellanos made an incredible catch for the first out of the game, and it was straight pandemonium for the rest of the night.
Fans brought the noise and the Fightins' brought their bats to Game 3 of the World Series.
The Phillies hit five, yes FIVE, home runs in the 7-0 shutout Tuesday night, giving them a 2-1 Series lead over the Astros.
It's been a party at Citizens Bank Park this entire postseason and fans are ready to cheer their Phillies to another win Wednesday night.
Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies and right-hander Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Phillies using same lineup that produced 7 runs in Game 3
The old saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," rings true for the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Rob Thomson is sending out the same lineup that produced seven runs Tuesday night for Game 3 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Aaron Nola will get the ball as the Phillies look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.
Here's the full lineup:
- Kyle Schwarber, LF
- Rhys Hoskins, 1B
- J.T. Realmuto, C
- Bryce Harper, DH
- Nick Castellanos, RF
- Alec Bohm, 3B
- Bryson Stott, SS
- Jean Segura, 2B
- Brandon Marsh, CF
First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. The game will air on FOX.
2008 World Champions Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins to throw first pitch
Who's ready for more mayhem at Citizens Bank Park?
There were a number of former Phillies inside the ballpark for Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night, but who will throw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 4?
Two beloved Phillies legends.
Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins - members of the Phillies 2008 World Championship team - will take the field Wednesday night and throw the ceremonial first pitch.
Before Utley and Rollins, Luke Theodosiades, a 19-year-old Phillies fan from Ridley Township, will throw the first pitch as a special invited guest of the MLB and Stand Up To Cancer.
Luke is a survivor of pediatric cancer who was diagnosed at 11. CBS3's Stephanie Stahl caught up with him Tuesday.
Game 4 weather shaping up to be fantastic night at ballpark
Our beloved home team may have won 7-0 yesterday, but tonight's weather is shaping up to be a perfect 10!
After a questionable start to the week, with a postponement due to rain, Game 4's weather will be fantastic, with clear skies and light winds, despite slightly chillier temperatures.
High pressure is moving in from the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast. This takes control of our forecast, ensuring calm, beautiful and rain-free weather—not just for today, but for the remainder of the week.
Here's your Game 4 forecast:
- First pitch: 59° with clear skies
- 7th Inning: 57° with clear skies
- Final Out: 55° with clear skies
If you plan on celebrating into the night, expect temperatures to drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s during the overnight hours. Definitely consider bringing a light jacket or sweater with you!
If there is a return to Houston, travel weather will cooperate, with clear to partly cloudy skies here, and temperatures in the 70s as we head into the weekend.
The weekend forecast for Houston, by the way, calls for similar temperatures -- Philly may even be warmer than Houston on Saturday -- with just a few scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon.
Aaron Nola starts with chance to put Phillies up 3-1
The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series. Really. They turn to one of their two aces in Game 4.
Aaron Nola's World Series debut didn't go as planned, but the Phils still found a way to win Game 1 last Friday.
Nola's second turn in the WS comes with a chance to put Philadelphia up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Houston will send out righty Cristian Javier.
For more on Game 4's pitchers, click here.
No love lost for Houston around Philly region
There's no love lost for Houston around the Philadelphia region.
Lower Gwynedd Township wants to make sure there's no confusion about who they're rooting for in the World Series. The township removed the "Houston Road" street sign outside Wissahickon High School.
The street has temporarily been renamed "Phillies Road" thanks to a suggestion from a young Phillies fan.
Hear from Phillies after electric Game 3 win
Excitement is taking over for sleepless Phillies fans Wednesday morning. It was a fun night down at the ballpark as the Phillies took a 2-1 Series lead over the Astros.
Hear what Phillies manager Rob Thomson and players were thinking after winning their first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park. Click here to relive the madness of Game 3.