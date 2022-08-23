Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia holds job fair in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you're looking for work, Philadelphia's newest concert venue is hiring. Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is holding a job fair Tuesday at the venue on Canal Street in Fishtown.
There are all kinds of positions available, from food service to security to guest services.
The job fair runs until 8 p.m.
You should fill out an application ahead of time by clicking here.
