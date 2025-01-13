Philadelphia's iconic Broad Street Run returns May 4. What to know about start time, registration, more.

The Broad Street Run, Philadelphia's iconic 10-mile race, will be May 4 at 7 a.m., city officials announced Monday.

Registration for the race will open at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, according to the city's announcement.

If you want to participate, you can register through the online lottery or sign up to run for one of the charity partners, which include the American Cancer Society, Students Run Philly Style, Back on My Feet and the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Lottery results will be announced by email the week of Feb. 16, according to the race website. Race registration is $65.

Runners will start at Broad Street and Sommerville Avenue and head down Broad, ending at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

"I'm so excited to start the preparations for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said in a statement.

"It's thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard," Slawson said.

This year will mark the 46th running of the race, which has become America's largest 10-mile road race. The event started with just 1,500 runners in 1980; in 2024, more than 31,400 participants finished the race, according to the city.

The title sponsor is Independence Blue Cross, which has supported the event for 29 years.