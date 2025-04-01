Watch CBS News
Philadelphia-area cemetery plans "work party" after headstones vandalized with paint

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
"An incredible group of individuals" is planning to help out a Bristol, Pennsylvania cemetery where several headstones were vandalized, cemetery staff said on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, headstones at Bristol Cemetery, on Bristol Pike, were found covered with paint. Police are still investigating who's responsible for the vandalism.

In the meantime, the community is coming together to remove the paint and clean up the headstones.  After so many people reached out, the cemetery is having a "work party" on April 4, where volunteers will get to work.

"The one thing that will be needed is water - if you can fill old containers it would be much appreciated," the cemetery's Facebook page said.

A volunteer is bringing paint remover that won't harm the stones, and a mobile power washer (that doesn't need to be hooked up to a water source) might help the work progress even more quickly.

A local pickle business is supplying Scrub Daddy sponges and pickle buckets when they show up to the "party" on Friday.

"No matter how anyone feels about the situation that took place, one thing is certain: the families and the resting souls buried there did not deserve to be vandalized. Let's come together, show respect, and help restore some peace and keep our community a great place to live," Giovanni's Dillicious Pickles wrote on Facebook.

The Croydon-based business is offering a $5 gift card to customers who come to the cemetery and help out.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

