Brisk, overcast Sunday weather in Philadelphia with rain sweeping in making a wet Broad Street Run

Cool and cloudy Sunday with rain drenching the Philadelphia region | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Runners aren't letting wet weather stop them as the Broad Street Run is in full swing. Showers are spreading across the Delaware Valley, and it's expected to be an all-day event.

Steady showers will envelop Philadelphia for most of the late morning but will taper off by the early afternoon with spotty showers in the north and west of the city, including the Lehigh Valley, upper Bucks County and Montgomery County.

This rain in the first half of the day does not really touch the southern half of Delaware or the Jersey Shore, but wet weather will arrive there in the evening.

What are the rain chances for the Philadelphia area?

Rain chances in the afternoon and evening are great with the majority of percentages reaching 50 percent or higher.

Some final showers will move in around 5 p.m. and then things will start to clear out, but the Jersey Shore will be a little slower to catch up.

Overnight into the early morning on Monday, there are generally clear skies in the Philadelphia region, but there is a possibility of a thunderstorm later that night.

Heading into Tuesday there is a spot of low pressure that will hover over the Delaware Valley

This could produce some thunderstorms, heavy rain and even gusty storms very early in the day making for a wet commute.

By the time Wednesday rolls around we're looking at possibly two to three inches of rain having fallen.

The big takeaway for the weather this upcoming week is that there is a chance of rain every single day.

Here's your 7-day forecast for the Philadelphia area:

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 62

Monday: Showers, a T-storm. High 77

Tuesday: More shower and T-storm chances. High 80

Wednesday: More shower, T-storm chances. High 85

Thursday: Still chances of showers & storms. High 75

Friday: Still chances of showers & storms. High 65

