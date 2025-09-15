Gunman sought after shooting Frankford store employee, stealing money, Philadelphia police say

Store clerk shot in face during robbery in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a Frankford store employee in the face before stealing money from him late Sunday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., investigators were notified about a shooting on the 2000 block of Bridge Street inside the Bridge Market. Officers arrived at the market, where they found a 27-year-old employee had been shot in the face.

Investigators said that just minutes before they arrived, an unidentified man, dressed in a black hoodie and pants, entered the store and began arguing with the employee. The 27-year-old was working as a cashier and was situated behind a security door when the suspect came in.

According to police, the suspect then pointed a gun through the window, kicked in the security door and shot the cashier in the face. The gunman then stole an unknown amount of cash from the employee's hands before leaving the store. The employee had been counting money at the time of the incident, Philadelphia Police Capt. Tyrell McCoy said Sunday night.

Shortly after the shooting, McCoy said that several other people went into the market through the back and "began to pick up the proceeds from that robbery."

At least two people were brought into police custody for questioning in connection with this part of the investigation.

Police brought the 27-year-old cashier to a local hospital, where he is stable.

The Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the case.