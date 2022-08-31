41-year-old man driving motorcycle dies in Bridgesburg crash, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man driving a motorcycle died in a crash in Philadelphia's Bridgesburg section on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m.

Police say the 41-year-old man was traveling on a motorcycle eastbound on Bridge Street when he was hit by a black Toyota Scion heading westbound on Bridge Street and making a turn onto Interstate-95.

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.