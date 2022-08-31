Watch CBS News
Local News

41-year-old man driving motorcycle dies in Bridgesburg crash, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man driving a motorcycle died in a crash in Philadelphia's Bridgesburg section on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m.

Police say the 41-year-old man was traveling on a motorcycle eastbound on Bridge Street when he was hit by a black Toyota Scion heading westbound on Bridge Street and making a turn onto Interstate-95. 

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police say. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.