Tariffs are threatening your wedding dress, New Jersey bridal business owner says

NJ bridal business braces for costs to increase in tariff war

The ongoing tariff war means brides-to-be may be facing more than just wedding jitters.

Tariffs and new import fees are hitting the bridal industry.

"If you don't continue to bring in the dresses, you'll be out of the business," Paul Virilli said.

Virilli is the co-owner of Jan's Boutique in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He keeps his showroom stocked with hundreds of gowns.

"This is a beautiful fit and flare also from China," Virilli said.

Virilli says a trade war is threatening his supply.

"We hope China and the U.S.' relationship gets fixed and resolved so we can continue to sell this dress at the price it's marked at," Virilli said.

Most of his gowns are imported from China and Vietnam.

As of now, three of his 50 manufacturers say they could raise prices by up to 20%; it's mostly due to the cost of labor.

"A dress like this is hard to make in this country, because there's a lot of beaded work on it. Some of these beaded dresses can take 40-60 hours to make," Virilli said.

CBS MoneyWatch reports wedding essentials like gowns, invitations, décor, and even wine and liquor are imported, and 80% of cut flowers arrive from overseas. But the dress is by far what brides care about the most.

"If you find something you love, buy it now, don't wait," Virilli said.

Virelli says he's still waiting for his other vendors to weigh in, but believes the future of wedding dresses could soon be made closer to home.

To save a few bucks, here are some tips for couples:

Book and pay vendors as soon as possible.

Build a 10% to 15% buffer in your budget.

Read contracts carefully to understand clauses about price fluctuations.

If you see something you like, buy it now, as prices can change any day.