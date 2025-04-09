Trump's sweeping new tariffs in effect, including 104% on China

President Trump's tariffs on imports from dozens of countries came into force Wednesday, including 104% on goods from China, dramatically ramping up a potential global trade war. The tariffs took hold at 12:01 a.m. EDT.

Following the imposition of sweeping 10 percent tariffs have rocked the global economy since taking hold over the weekend, rates on imports to the United States from exporters like the European Union or Japan rose further Wednesday.

China -- Washington's top economic rival but also a major trading partner -- is the hardest hit.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday his government was working on "tailored deals" with trading partners, with the White House saying it would prioritize allies like Japan and South Korea.

His top trade official, Jamieson Greer, told the Senate that Argentina, Vietnam and Israel were among those who had offered to reduce their tariffs.

The president told a dinner with fellow Republicans on Tuesday night that countries were eager to make a deal.

But Beijing has shown no signs of standing down, vowing to fight a trade war "to the end" and promising countermeasures to defend its interests.

China's retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on US goods are due to take effect Thursday.

The president says his policy will revive America's lost manufacturing base by forcing companies to relocate to the United States.

But many business experts and economists question how quickly -- if ever -- this can take place, warning of higher inflation as the tariffs raise prices.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday the United States was "taking in almost $2 billion a day" from tariffs.

He originally unveiled a 34 percent additional tariff on Chinese goods.

But after China countered with its own tariff of the same amount on American products, Trump added another 50 percent duty.

Counting existing levies imposed in February and March, that would take the cumulative tariff increase for Chinese goods during Mr. Trump's second presidency to 104 percent.

He has insisted the ball was in China's court, saying Beijing "wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started."

Late Tuesday, Mr. Trump also said the United States would announce a major tariff on pharmaceuticals "very shortly".

Separately, Canada said its tariffs on certain U.S. auto imports will come into force Wednesday.

The European Union has sought to cool tensions, with the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen warning against worsening the trade conflict in a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

She stressed stability for the world's economy, alongside "the need to avoid further escalation," said an EU readout.

The Chinese premier told von der Leyen that his country could weather the storm, saying it "is fully confident of maintaining sustained and healthy economic development."

The EU -- which Mr. Trump has criticized over its tariff regime -- may unveil its response next week to new 20 percent levies it faces.

In retaliation against U.S. steel and aluminum levies that took effect last month, the EU plans tariffs of up to 25 percent on American goods ranging from soybeans to motorcycles, according to a document seen by AFP.