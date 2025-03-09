Breezy and mild weather Sunday, above-average temperatures around Philadelphia this week

Sunny and breezy Sunday around Philadelphia, chasing temps near 70 this week

Sunny and breezy Sunday around Philadelphia, chasing temps near 70 this week

Sunny and breezy Sunday around Philadelphia, chasing temps near 70 this week

Sunday is a mostly sunny, breezy and much milder day, with highs approaching the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the SW, around 15-25 mph, with a few gusts over 30 mph.

Forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Now that Daylight Saving Time has begun, the later hours of daylight will be welcome during the very spring-like week ahead. We're talking above-average daily highs in the 50s, 60s and possibly 70s!

Sunshine will prevail Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, but then we end the week sunny on Friday.

Warm weather this week CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday will be the first chance to reach 70-degrees this year. Forecast highs will be between 65-70 degrees across the area.

A week disturbance will slide past us on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it the chance for spotty rain showers and temperatures back in the 50s both days.

Looking ahead to next weekend

Gusty thunderstorms and heavy rain are also possible next weekend.

Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as a warm front lifts northward over the Delaware Valley. Depending on the speed of the warm front, highs could be close to 70.

Sunday, we await a strong cold front. South winds will push us to the 70s ahead of the front. The timing of the storms is currently Sunday afternoon-evening but that will likely change as we get more data about the upper air pattern over the week ahead.

Future radar for next Sunday, March 16 CBS Philadelphia

The NEXT Weather team will be tracking the chance of severe weather next Sunday. Stay with us for updates throughout the week ahead.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Breezy and mild. High of 57.

Monday: Bright skies. High of 65, low of 37.

Tuesday: Milder day. High of 68, low of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 60, low of 43.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 59, low of 41.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 61, low of 44.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 68, low of 48.