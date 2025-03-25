Breezy and cooler Wednesday in Philadelphia, rain possible this weekend. See the weather forecast.

After a few showers Tuesday evening in the Philadelphia area, Wednesday will turn breezy and cooler with some clouds bubbling up in the afternoon thanks to cold air in the upper atmosphere.

We will see highs in the mid 50s, but it will feel like the 40s. On Thursday, expect seasonable conditions with bright sunshine, again in the mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday will warm up as a warm front sets up to the north. A shower is possible at night into Saturday morning, and then rain chances return for Sunday and Monday.

Monday will bear watching for two reasons. First, the storm system may likely cause another round of widespread severe weather across the nation before reaching our area, potentially bringing strong to severe storms here. Second, it's the home opener of our Fightin' Phils! That could be an issue. The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: Cooler. High of 54, low of 41.

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High of 55, low of 33.

Friday: Mild, some sun. High of 65, low of 38.

Saturday: Warm. High of 72, low of 52.

Sunday: Showers likely. High of 65, low of 48.

Monday: Shower, thunderstorm. High of 70, low of 53.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 55, low 46.

