Breast cancer survivors race for greater purpose in Cooper River Dragon Boat Regatta

At the ninth annual Cooper River Dragon Boat Regatta on Saturday, The South Jersey Maidens were among the dozens of teams racing in this year's competition.

The group is made up of about 40 women who are also helping raise money for a local nonprofit in Salem, NJ.

"To raise awareness absolutely and to make sure that they know we are doing this for them," said Lani Cole, who is apart of the race team.

Their purpose for racing is to not only help local charities, but to also lift up each other. And it's exactly what Stephanie Torchia needed after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

"Support from anybody when you are going through something like this it just means the world it gets you through. You are going to make me cry now," she said.

It's been an emotional journey for Torchia who's been competing in the race for the past three years. And no matter how they finish, Torchia says she's already won.

"I just actually got my 3 year survivor label," said Torchia who wiped away tears as her teammates cheered her on.

The competition is also part of a jammed pack regatta season on the Cooper River. The last event is coming up in late September.

At the end, the county says all of the competitions will generate around $20 million for the local economy.