Haitians in Philadelphia say FIFA World Cup match vs. Brazil is chance to show their pride

While Brazil fans have seemingly taken over Philadelphia, Haitian fans are also in town to celebrate and rep this huge moment. Haiti fans are having parties to get ready to watch their team play for the first time in five decades.

A sea of Haitian red and blue was in Fairmount Park on Friday as fans got ready to cheer on their nation in Friday night's FIFA World Cup match against Brazil at Philadelphia Stadium.

"I am just so happy that I am actually living right here in Philadelphia during this time," Rachelle Leger, who runs the @haitiansofphiladelphia social media accounts, said.

The pre-match party was packed with hundreds of people at the Discovery Center with Caribbean music, Haitian food and plenty of dancing.

But community leaders say it's also a moment to show their pride.

"We're really prideful," Leger said. "And I think it's really great for Philadelphia to see, hey, we're here, we live here, we live in this community too."

Things weren't much quieter out in Willow Grove — at least near Gilbert Ovide's house.

The Haitian native is thrilled to watch his home country in his own backyard.

"It's so exciting to see that," Ovide said. "It's like a dream come true."

Gilbert has family from Florida and New York in town for Friday's match, some of whom will head to South Philly. It's Haiti's first time in the World Cup since 1974.

"With the political, financial, all those crises, and finally the Haitian people find something to make them laugh and have fun," Ovide said.

"This team is bringing unity across all the Haitian diaspora," Michael Trajean, who lives in Tampa, Florida, said. "All the Haitians are proud right now, wherever they are."

Haiti will face a tough test in perennial juggernaut Brazil, whose fans have made their presence felt in the City of Brotherly Love.

"By the way, that's the first time I go against Brazil. That's my team," Ovide said. "But when Haiti's playing against you, buddy, we're going to get you."

But even facing tall odds, the Haitian faithful are feeling confident.

"We are fighters," Ovide said.