Brandywine Valley SPCA host mega adoption event

By Dawn Sentner

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the largest pet adoption events in the country is happening this weekend in Montgomery County.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a mega-adoption event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oak.

The shelter is helping hundreds of animals find homes, including two of the longest-resident dogs.

The mega-adoption event is running through Sunday, July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  

