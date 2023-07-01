Brandywine Valley SPCA host mega adoption event
OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the largest pet adoption events in the country is happening this weekend in Montgomery County.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a mega-adoption event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oak.
The shelter is helping hundreds of animals find homes, including two of the longest-resident dogs.
The mega-adoption event is running through Sunday, July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
