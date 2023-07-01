Brandywine Valley SPCA host mega adoption event

Digital Brief: July 1, 2023 (AM)

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the largest pet adoption events in the country is happening this weekend in Montgomery County.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a mega-adoption event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oak.

Many happy tears as we celebrate two of our longest resident dogs find furever homes at Mega! Staff and volunteer... Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Saturday, July 1, 2023

The shelter is helping hundreds of animals find homes, including two of the longest-resident dogs.

The mega-adoption event is running through Sunday, July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.