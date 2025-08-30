Boy rescued, reunited with family after wandering on Monorail tracks at Hersheypark

A boy was rescued after wandering onto the tracks of the Hersheypark Monorail on Saturday.

The child was reported missing around 5 p.m. after becoming separated from his parents, a spokesperson for the park said in a statement.

The boy was quickly spotted by a guest who helped guide the child to safety after being at the closed station for about 20 minutes before walking along the track.

"While our team was actively searching, the child entered a secured area for the Monorail, which was not in operation. The ride was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform," the spokesperson continued.

The child was not hurt and reunited with his family before 5:30 p.m.

"We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark," the spokesperson said.