"Boy in the Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli gets new headstone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a long time coming, but on Friday, the little boy once known as "The Boy in the Box" will finally have his name placed on a gravestone.

Joseph Augustus Zarelli was identified by investigators after decades of work. His body was found in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in the city's Fox Chase section in February 1957.

The case stayed with some people for decades and investigators put in long hours trying to determine his identity. Ultimately, DNA led to the reveal in December 2022.

Until today, Zarelli's grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery was labeled with a headstone that read "America's Unknown Child." Workers at the cemetery were emotional last month when they finally learned the name of the boy whose grave they had cared for through the decades.

Today would have been Zarelli's 70th birthday.

The dedication of the new headstone will take place at 10 a.m.