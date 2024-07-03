7-year-old boy in Pennsylvania dies in farming accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy died in a farming accident in Montgomery Township, Franklin County.

The boy was killed on Tuesday when he was hit by a piece of farming equipment in the area of Young and Mercersburg roads in Montgomery Township around 10 a.m., CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported. Officials reportedly said the boy was helping in the field at the time of the accident.

There was no evidence of foul play, the TV station reported. No other details, including the boy's name, were released by officials.

Franklin County is in southcentral Pennsylvania, with the southern part of the county boarding Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Farming accidents in Pennsylvania

Last year, 33 people died from injuries suffered in farm-related incidents, according to research from Penn State University's College of Agricultural Sciences. The university said 37 people died in 2022.

The research, according to Penn State, shows that deadly farm-related incidents "disproportionately affected young children and older adults."