Eagles' Boston Scott continues his success against Giants in playoff win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Eagles and Giants divisional round playoff game on Saturday night, New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had a take on Boston Scott that aged like milk.

"Just cause he scored, I don't think he's a Giants killer," Martindale said last week when asked about Scott, who scored on the Giants in the Eagles' regular season finale.

Fast forward to Saturday, and Martindale's statement blew up right in his face.

Midway through the second quarter, Scott took a hand-off from quarterback Jalen Hurts and barreled his way into the end zone for a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the Eagles' 38-7 victory over the Giants in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Overall, Scott had six carries on 32 yards to go along with his touchdown. The Eagles rushed for 268 yards in the game -- their highest total since they recorded 363 against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the regular season.

Scott, a sixth-round pick in 2018 out of LA Tech by the New Orleans Saints, has been a thorn in the Giants side ever since he joined the Eagles. Three of his four touchdowns this season, including the playoffs, have come against the Giants.

Scott has scored 19 total touchdowns in his career, including in the postseason, and 11 of them have come against the Giants.

Ten of those of those scores are rushing touchdowns, which ranks tied for fourth all-time against the Giants.

Who are the players ahead of Scott?

Emmith Smith ranks first with 21, Leroy Kelly has 14, Larry Brown has 12 and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is tied with Scott with 10.

After this season, Scott is an unrestricted free agent.

It's unknown if the Eagles will bring him back, but if he's on another team, hopefully he'll continue to have a chance to do what he does best: be a Giants killer.