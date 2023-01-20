How you could win big with Giants killer Boston Scott Saturday night

Eagles preparing to host Giants in first playoff game

Eagles preparing to host Giants in first playoff game

Eagles preparing to host Giants in first playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Marshawn Lynch. Randall Cunningham. Tony Dorsettt. Brian Westbrook.

What do all of those guys have in common?

All of those players rank behind Boston Scott in rushing touchdowns scored against the New York Giants all-time.

On Saturday night, the Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field, which means Scott will have a third chance this season to be a Giants killer.

In eight total games against the Giants, Scott has scored 10 total touchdowns and recorded 414 rushing yards.

On top of that, Scott ranks tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns scored against the Giants all-time with nine, according to StatMuse. He's tied with Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

Here are some bets to place this weekend on Scott against the Giants:

Boston Scott TD

As I wrote in my best bets for Eagles-Giants, Scott to score a touchdown on Saturday night is +320.

The oddsmakers have adjusted a bit since earlier this season. I got it at +850 when the books opened before the regular season finale, but +320 is still a juicy play for how much success he's had against New York.

Two of Scott's three touchdowns this season have come against the Giants. The other was against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Two TDs

Scott is currently listed at +2300 to score two touchdowns against the Giants – one of the biggest long shots on the slate. Only three players have longer odds.

Scott has scored at least two touchdowns in two games throughout his career.

And guess what? One of those games came against the Giants in 2019 where he scored three touchdowns.

Scott isn't even listed to score three touchdowns on Caesars.

First touchdown

The last time the Eagles and Giants played, Scott scored the first touchdown of the game.

For this playoff matchup, he's listed at +1400 to score first.

The regular season finale was the only game Scott scored the game's first touchdown this season.

Same Game Parlay +560

Scott TD

Eagles -6.5 (alt-spread)

For bettors that like to place same game parlays, the play above is enticing.

The Eagles are currently favored by 7.5 points, but the alt line at 6.5 gets you off the hook if you think they'll win by at least a touchdown.

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.