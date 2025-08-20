Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Philadelphia restaurant, opens next week

Stephen Starr's new restaurant, Borromini, will open in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood on Monday.

The Italian restaurant located on Walnut Street won't be too far from Parc, another beloved Starr restaurant. Diners can now make reservations at Borromini on OpenTable.

"Borromini is a restaurant I have long dreamed of bringing to life," Starr, the founder of STARR Restaurant Group, said in a news release. "It's timeless, grounded in authenticity, and thoughtfully crafted. The dishes are comforting and familiar, yet refined with subtle nuance. Borromini will become a place guests return to for everything from special occasions to weekly family dinners."

STARR Restaurants

What to know about Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Philadelphia restaurant

Borromini will be located at 1805 Walnut Street, which was once home to a Barnes & Noble. It will be open for dinner Sunday to Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Lunch and brunch service are scheduled to begin later this year.

The 15,000 square-foot Italian restaurant is two stories and will offer fresh pastas, including 100-layer lasagna, carbonara, spaghetti al limone and tortelloni di ricotta. A news release also mentioned clam pizzetta and focaccia di reco as Borromini's signature dishes.

STARR Restaurants

The menu, which was created in partnership with award-winning chef Mark Ladner, also features fish and meat dishes, including branzino, lamb scottadito and bistecca alla fiorentina. Julian Baker, who has worked in Milan, Tuscany and Trentino in Italy, will lead the kitchen and be the executive chef of Borromini.

Borromini will also offer an Italian wine list with selections from Italy's "most iconic regions," and a small selection of champagne, along with a wide range of aperitivi creations and cocktails.

Italian desserts like tiramisu and frozen lemon sorbetto will also be on the menu.

STARR Restaurants

Stephen Starr's other Philadelphia restaurants

Starr, a James Beard Award winner, has plenty of other restaurants in Philadelphia.

Starr's other restaurants include Buddakan, Morimoto, El Vez, Continental Mid-Town, Barclay Prime, Parc, Butcher and Singer, Pizzeria Stella and El Rey, among others.

Starr's restaurant group also has locations in New York City, Washington, D.C., and South Florida and one restaurant in Paris.