Philadelphia teachers union giving away free books, Legos and laptops tomorrow – here's what to know

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Philadelphia leaders and members of the city's teachers' union are giving out 30,000 free books, and some LEGO boxes and laptops, in an event set for Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and its national parent — the American Federation of Teachers — are hosting a "Reading Opens the World" literacy festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Books will be available for students to take home or for PFT teachers to supply their classrooms. The event will also provide free food and music, plus performances from students and "special guest appearances."

The Philadelphia Hiring Bus will also be on site for people interested in city employment.

The event takes place at the Salvation Army Haven of Hope at 1340 Brown St.

