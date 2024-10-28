Two arrested after shooting death of mother of 5 in Millville, New Jersey, officials say

Family and friends gather to remember South Jersey mom killed by gunfire, two arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of five in South Jersey over the weekend.

A sea of blue and silver balloons filled the sky in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Monday night to honor 41-year-old Bonnie Hitchens.

Hitchens was found Saturday morning unresponsive with several gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked at this convenience store on East Greene Street in Millville, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

She was taken to Inspira Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 31-year-old man was also shot multiple times but survived.

Eric Bundy-Johnson and Francessca Delvalle, both 34 years old, are facing murder charges. Officials have not given a motive.

James Hitchens, Bonnie's brother, says "Bon Bon," as she was nicknamed, was a devoted mother, sister, aunt and friend and that this loss is immense.

"Her smile, her laugh. Sometimes I think I hear her laugh out here," James Hitchens said. "I just want everybody to know she was loved."

For now, he says his family is focused on Bonnie's children as they all grieve.

"We're sticking together," James Hitchens said. "We're doing what we got to do as a family."