Police investigating after 7 suspected human bones found in Philadelphia home

Authorities are investigating after seven suspected human bones were found in a rowhome in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood on Monday evening.

Police were called out to the home on the 1800 block of Wharton Street around 5 p.m.

A business that was cleaning the property discovered skeletal remains and alerted authorities, according to a police spokesperson.

CBS News Philadelphia

Investigators recovered the items and took them to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office for a forensic analysis. The police department's Homicide Unit was also notified.

A stop-work order from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections was seen on the property's front window on Tuesday. The order said a permit must be obtained for the excavation of the basement.

A dumpster full of debris is sitting out in front of the home.