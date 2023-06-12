Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's water department has issued a boil water advisory for parts of upper West Philadelphia Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Water Department says about 18,000 customers are impacted by the boil water advisory.

Here are the neighborhoods being impacted:

Wynnefield Heights

Wynnefield

Overbrook Farms

Green Hill Farms

Overbrook

Overbrook Park

Morris Park

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park are also being impacted.

The city says residents in the neighborhoods above shouldn't drink the water without boiling it first.

The PWD says a boil water advisory was needed because a pumping serving station in West Philly failed just after 3:45 p.m. It caused a loss of water pressure in the area and left some residents without water, the city said.

Water pressure is still being restored.

A lack of pressure can create a vacuum that could pull disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, into water pipes, the PWD said.