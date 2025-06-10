Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man's body found in Schuylkill River near South Philadelphia, police say

Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
A man's body was found in the Schuylkill River near South Philadelphia on Tuesday, prompting an investigation, police said.

Emergency responders went to the 3400 block of South 26th Street around 5:48 p.m. on reports of a person in the river, police said in the release.

The man was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m. as medics were at the scene.

The man's identity is unknown. How the man got into the river is also unknown at this time.

Police said South Detectives are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

