Investigation underway after man's body found in Schuylkill River near South Philadelphia, police say

A man's body was found in the Schuylkill River near South Philadelphia on Tuesday, prompting an investigation, police said.

Emergency responders went to the 3400 block of South 26th Street around 5:48 p.m. on reports of a person in the river, police said in the release.

The man was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m. as medics were at the scene.

The man's identity is unknown. How the man got into the river is also unknown at this time.

Police said South Detectives are conducting the investigation.

