Deptford police continue to honor Officer Bobby Shisler's memory one year later

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- This weekend will mark one year since Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler was shot in the line of duty.

Shisler died two months later, but his fight for life sparked a movement in the community.

"Bobby is always in our hearts, he's always in our memory," said Detective Sgt. Bob Jones of Deptford Township Police.

As you walk into the patrol room at the Deptford Township Police Department, there are reminders of Shisler, from his photo on the door to the small memorial filled with signs and flags. Many of the items were sent by community members to a department still in mourning.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"Bobby's case, it touched people around the country, it wasn't just regionally, because we were all fighting for him," Jones said.

The 27-year-old was a lifelong Deptford resident, and he gave his life protecting his community. Jones said the loss has made the department closer.

"More of a kinship, more closeness amongst the officers, closeness among the units," Jones said.

On March 10, Shisler was responding to a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive when he was shot in the line of duty. The four-year veteran fought in the hospital but died on May 7. Steve Mitropoulos, who was Shisler's friend and personal trainer, said that showed his true character.

"That's how Bob was, he was a warrior. Anybody who knew Bob knew he was a gentle giant and he was a fighter," Mitropoulos said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

For the past year, Deptford Township has been Shisler Strong. Blood drives and fundraisers were held to help support Shisler's family, and Jones said the support, now in other ways, hasn't wavered.

"For such a difficult situation for us to have to deal with, that really was something that helped us and kind of pushed us along and continues to push us along," Jones said.

A legacy motorcycle ride will be held on May 4 to honor Shisler and a permanent memorial will be built in the future.

Shisler was the first line of duty death for Deptford Township Police, and they vow to never let his memory fade.

"That's one of our tasks forever. This young man meant so much to us," Jones said.

Members of the department and Shisler's family will gather at the police station Sunday morning to mark one year since the shooting.

It will be a private moment they will spend together for strength and ongoing support.