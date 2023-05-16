Watch CBS News
Deptford tattoo shop holds event to help fallen officer's family

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Throughout the last two months, the Deptford community has been coming together to raise money for the family of Officer Bobby Shisler, who died after being shot on duty.

One business is taking a permanent approach to help Officer Shisler's family.

The death of police Officer Shisler has left a permanent mark on the Deptford community.

It's why Convent Tattoo's Eric Holler is giving people the opportunity to wear that mark – permanently.

"People have stood up for Officer Shisler and law enforcement and this community has just been so great through it all," Holler said. 

 All Monday, Convent Tattoo held a flash special, where for $50 people could get one of 11 tattoos featuring the thin blue line, which is representative of law enforcement.

All the money raised will go to Officer Shisler's family.

"We've had an amazing turn-out. This community is amazing," Holler said. 

Since Officer Shisler was shot two months ago, the community has been coming together to show support for him and his family.

Officer Shisler succumbed to his injuries last Sunday.

 From flowers to signs, each person has found their own unique way to honor the fallen hero.

 "It just shows how tight-knit this community is, the love, the care and support that we've seen in this entire community in the last two months," Holler said. 

The community will have the opportunity to pay its final respects to officer Shisler at his funeral Wednesday. 

Officer Shisler's funeral starts at noon Wednesday at Rowan university and it is open to anyone.

All Deptford Township schools will be closed Wednesday for the funeral.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:48 AM

