Family of fallen Officer Bobby Shisler speaks publicly for the first time at funeral

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rowan University opened its door for fallen Deptford officer Bobby Shisler funeral
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For the first time, members of Officer Bobby Shisler's family spoke publicly about the death of their loved one.

"He gave light and strength when it seemed impossible to go on," Ashley Shisler, Officer Shisler's sister, said. "I will never deny the pain I carry, but I want us to remember him as both a blessing and a lesson."

Since Deptford police officer Shisler died on May 7, months after he was shot in the line of duty, there has been an outpouring of community support.

Shisler was being remembered in a viewing and funeral at Rowan University Wednesday.

Officer Shisler's younger brother, Tyler Shisler, recently joined the Deptford Police Department as an officer.

He was given the opportunity to broadcast his brother's final radio call.

"I just ask all of you," Ashley Shisler said to the Deptford officers in attendance. "You promise me you keep my baby brother safe because I know he'll be doing the same for you."

