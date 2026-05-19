Bob Harvie wins Democratic primary for House seat representing Bucks, part of Montgomery County, CBS News projects

Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli in the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, the U.S. House seat representing some Philadelphia suburbs, CBS News projects.

In November, Harvie will face Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the incumbent, who ran unopposed for his party's nod on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick took office in January 2019. The district includes Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.

Gov. Josh Shapiro endorsed Harvie, a former teacher and current chair of the Bucks County commissioners. Simonelli, who has a PhD in mathematics, has served as a scientific advisor for climate and energy policy in the United States Senate.

In the Pennsylvania governor's race, Shapiro, a Democrat, and Republican Stacy Garrity, the state treasurer, ran unopposed for their party nominations.