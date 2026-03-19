History is served with good taste at Blue Bell Inn in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Our nation's history is celebrated with every plate served at an iconic Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, inn.

Since 1743, Blue Bell Inn has welcomed those looking for a hot meal and warm company at the white building formerly known as The White House. Marketing Director Jake Minkoff said one of the first guests was a Revolutionary War icon.

"After the Battle of Germantown in 1777, George Washington and his troops — after defeat — actually came to The White House," Minkoff said, "and George Washington frequently stayed here."

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To distinguish this from other white houses, a name change was in order.

"The way that they did that was to install a blue bell right over at the top of our patio here," Minkoff said, pointing to the top of the restaurant. "And, so that people could see the bell, and changed the name to the Blue Bell Inn.

Minkoff said this soon launched a new identity for the entire town.

"It in itself became so iconic, they changed the name from Pigeontown to Blue Bell," Minkoff said.

Hundreds of years later, fans still pack in for the modern takes, like the ultimate Blue Burger with caramelized onion jam and bleu cheese. But Minkoff said the big draw is the 19th-century regional favorite, the Philadelphia Plate.

"It is our fried oysters and chicken salad," Minkoff said.

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This same dish is why Andrew Vlahakis of Lafayette Hill said he felt privileged to bring his wife, Suzanne, to Blue Bell several times a year.

"It's been here that long," Vlahakis said, "and I'm able to experience some of the nuances that it offers in this century."

Minkoff said he looks forward to seeing the Blue Bell faithful year after year.

"I think people are always just sort of knowing that they will come back to the Blue Bell Inn at some point," Minkoff said.

All of this is why the Blue Bell Inn stacked up centuries of history as one of the oldest continually operating inns in the nation.